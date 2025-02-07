Magic: The Gathering is being made into a movie

Hasbro is looking to kickstart a fantasy cinematic universe through its Magic: The Gathering IP. The beginning of this universe will be marked by a movie based on the popular card game, coming from Legendary Entertainment.

"We pride ourselves on being thoughtful caretakers of singular, beloved IP, and no property better fits that description than Magic: The Gathering," said Mary Parent, Legendary's chairman of worldwide production (via The Hollywood Reporter).

"This is an exciting and complementary partnership, uniting one of the world's most iconic brands with a powerful and proven steward," added Hasbro head of film Zev Foreman. "Magic: The Gathering has inspired decades of epic world-building and creative storytelling. It is a perfect match for Legendary's diversified approach to marquee IP, and we are excited to work together to build a whole new Magic: The Gathering universe."

Legendary has helped build some majorly successful franchises, such as Godzilla x Kong and the Dune films, but we'll have to see if it can pull off making Hasbro's card game a similar success. Hasbro did try and bring its D&D universe to the big screen a couple of years back, with middling success at the box office.