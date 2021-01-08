You're watching Advertisements

Wizards of the Coast has confirmed that an early access version for Magic the Gathering: Arena is coming to Android devices on January 28. The game first launched on PC back in 2019 and is a free-to-play digital adaptation of the popular card game. Since launching, the game has soared in popularity and has even developed its own esports scene.

The mobile version is said to include all content from the PC version and will support cross-play. No release has been given yet, however, for its full launch and release on iOS devices, but this is planned to happen sometime within 2021.

Thanks, Pocket Gamer.