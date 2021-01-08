Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Magic the Gathering: Arena

Magic the Gathering: Arena is coming to Android devices on January 28

No date has been confirmed yet, however, for the iOS version.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Wizards of the Coast has confirmed that an early access version for Magic the Gathering: Arena is coming to Android devices on January 28. The game first launched on PC back in 2019 and is a free-to-play digital adaptation of the popular card game. Since launching, the game has soared in popularity and has even developed its own esports scene.

The mobile version is said to include all content from the PC version and will support cross-play. No release has been given yet, however, for its full launch and release on iOS devices, but this is planned to happen sometime within 2021.

Thanks, Pocket Gamer.

Magic the Gathering: Arena

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy