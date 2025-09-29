Magic: The Gathering and PlayStation team up for card collection

HQ

There seems to be a new Magic: The Gathering crossover and collaboration on a monthly basis these days. The next up, following the Spider-Man, Final Fantasy, and Avatar: The Last Airbender crossovers, will see PlayStation in the spotlight.

The Secret Lab x PlayStation bundle will turn many of Sony Interactive Entertainment's biggest current characters into useable Magic cards, including Kratos and Atreus from God of War, Ellie and Joel from The Last of Us, Aloy from Horizon, Nathan Drake from Uncharted, and Jin Sakai from Ghost of Tsushima.

In total, the pack will include, as per PlayStation Blog: "Seven unique Secret Lair drops, each with unique cards depicting the worlds of The Last of Us, God of War, Horizon Forbidden West, Uncharted, Ghost of Tsushima, and more. Every card from each Secret Lair pack features iconic characters, key locations, and items reimagined as Magic: The Gathering cards. Wizards of The Coast worked closely with Naughty Dog, Santa Monica Studio, Guerrilla, and Sucker Punch Productions to capture the spirit of each game and bring them to life with stunning art and cards with unique mechanics."

The set will debut on October 27 and you can see the various cards below.

