Magic sparkles in the first trailer for Universal's Wicked

During Super Bowl, Universal Pictures released the first trailer for its upcoming film adaptation of the wildly popular Broadway musical Wicked. The three-time Tony-winning musical is based on the book by Gregory Maguire and the prequel to The Wizard of Oz, which tells the story of how the green Elphaba became the Wicked Witch of the West, and how the witch Glinda became known as the Good Witch.

Jon M. Chu directs the film and the role of Elphaba is played by Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande plays Glinda, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and of course Jeff Goldblum plays the wizard. This will be the first part of a split film and will premiere on November 27 this year in cinemas, with Part Two slated for November 26, 2025.