Magic: Legends will be shut down on October 31

Bad news. It turns out that Magic: Legends, a game that just launched its beta version on PC via EGS and Steam in March, will never see its full release coming out. Developer Cryptic Studios and publisher Perfect World Entertainment just announced that the above-mentioned action MMORPG will be shutting down on October 31, 2021.

As pointed out, the game will stay playable until closing day, however the in-game shop "Zen Shop" has been closed already. Those who spent money during the open beta will be refunded their full purchase amounts as well.

"Our vision for Magic: Legends missed the mark, but we are proud of what we achieved. Thanks to Wizards of the Coast, we got to bring the expansive Magic: The Gathering Multiverse to a wide audience and explore new angles within the established ARPG genre. We learned several valuable lessons along the way, and we will use them to improve Cryptic's future development efforts.

Most importantly, we'd like to thank all of the players who explored the Multiverse with us and provided feedback during the Alpha and Beta testing phases. We couldn't have gotten this far without you!" said the executive producer Steve Ricossa.

Are you disappointed to hear this?