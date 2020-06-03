Magic: Legends alpha invitations are being sent out

You're watching Advertisements

Last December, gamers had the opportunity to sign up for Magic: Legends while it was in alpha. If you did that, you should check your emails because it is possible that you just received your invitation - lucky you. If you haven't received it yet, don't worry too much about it because all of them haven't been sent yet.

Up to 20,000 people are expected to be able to participate in the alpha, which should kick off in the next few days, but be careful, you will be subject to a non-disclosure agreement. In Magic: Legends, you will be able to choose between five classes and build your very own deck, a concept that has a lot of potential in the Magic universe!

Magic: Legends will be a free-to-play RPG and is set to release at the end of the year on PC, and in early 2021 on PS4 and Xbox One.