Magic Knight Rayearth is making a comeback, with a sneak peek coming as early as next month

Everything old is new again, and that's true not only in Hollywood but also in Japan, where it was confirmed last fall that Magic Knight Rayearth is making a comeback. It will be a sort of reboot designed to welcome new fans who will get to know the three young women Hikaru Shidou, Umi Ryuuzaki, and Fuu Hououji - and join them on their adventures.

We already know the new series is set to premiere this year, but no specific date has been revealed yet - other than that it's happening in October. That said, there's an opportunity to get a first look even before then. The organizers of Anime Expo 2026 have announced that the series will premiere during the Los Angeles-based convention. It runs from July 2-4, so there's just one month left until the first impressions start rolling in.

Magic Knight Rayearth began as a manga in 1993 before being released as an anime the following year and becoming wildly popular. Games based on the series were also released, with Sega's beautiful 1995 role-playing game for the Saturn (now a true collector's gem that's exorbitantly expensive to buy) in particular often considered a standout.

What are your hopes for the Magic Knight Rayearth comeback?