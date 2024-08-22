Mafia: The Old Country will have Sicilian voice acting

Perhaps the single biggest surprise of Opening Night Live was the finale, where it was confirmed that a new Mafia is finally on the way. Mafia III from 2016 was something of a disappointment, but now Hangar 13 is going back to the drawing board and is aiming for a super-authentic mafia experience set in Sicily among the Cosa Nostra.

And proof of how careful they are with authenticity can be found on social media where the developers today write:

"Authenticity is at the heart of the Mafia franchise, and Mafia: The Old Country will offer voice acting in Sicilian, inline with the game's setting in 1900s Sicily. Additionally, Italian language localization will be available for both in-game UI and via subtitles."

In short, anyone who wants to hear Cosa Nostra speak in Sicilian Italian during the adventures in Mafia: The Old Country will be able to do just that.

How do you usually do it yourself? Do you play with original voices, or do you prefer dubbed?