Mafia: The Old Country will be getting a story expansion in August

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You might have thought the relative silence since Mafia: The Old Country launched in August last year meant that developer Hangar 13 was done with the game, but that would be far from the truth.

During Summer Game Fest, it was confirmed that a new story expansion is in the works and will be arriving in the game in-line with its one-year anniversary. This will be known as Man of Honor, and while details about the expansion are currently rather sparse, we were informed that it will expand the story of protagonist Enzo and will see him meeting a young version of Don Salieri, the main antagonist from the first Mafia title.

Check out the announcement trailer for the Man of Honor expansion below, with it set to launch on August 14.