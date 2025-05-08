Mafia: The Old Country to be a linear, narrative-driven game styled like a classic mob movie

HQ

Developer Hangar 13 and publisher 2K promised to share a bunch of information about Mafia: The Old Country today, as a two-part reveal in line with PAX East. The first part of this has now just arrived, and it includes an exciting gameplay trailer that you can see below, but also a ton of additional information as found on the game's website.

Firstly, the previously leaked release date of August 8 has been confirmed (and at a lower price than expected of $49.99), but to add to this it's mentioned that the game won't be open-world but will instead be a "a linear, narrative-driven game."

Adding to this, a bunch of narrative elements have been shared including that this game aims to play like a "classic mob movie" that follows Enzo Favara as he slips into crime and comes "face-to-face with a cast of unpredictable allies and cutthroat enemies in this classic crime drama, rich in period-authentic details that will immerse you in this treacherous Mediterranean setting."

As for how the combat works, it's mentioned that the "story unfolds in a time when skill with a stiletto blade was a deadly asset, a lupara sawed-off shotgun was a go-to firearm" and that you can fight up close and personal and at range, even utilising stealth takedowns to get the jump on threats.

Otherwise, the information explains that the game will offer up a slate of differing Sicilian set pieces and vistas, including "underground crypts and crumbling ruins to bountiful vineyards and ornate opera houses," and that getting around can involve early automobile models but also horses.

Expect a bit more information about the 1900s action title later today when the developer panel happens at PAX East.