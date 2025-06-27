Mafia: The Old Country rings with the real Sicily of the early 20th Century

HQ

Hangar 13 studio has taken a gamble with Mafia: The Old Country to completely change its approach to the Cosa Nostra-based series, especially away from the third and most recent instalment to date. Mafia 3 is an open-world title more along the lines of GTA V, while with The Old Country they're going for a much more scripted narrative, almost as if we were inside The Godfather: Part II reliving Vito Corleone's childhood.

Recapturing the spirit of early 20th century Silicia is no easy task, but the studio has made an in-depth study of the culture, architecture and expressions of the era, as well as the music and the sound of things, something they talk about in the game's latest development diary, entitled "The Sounds of Sicily". As the name suggests, the members of the Sound Design team at Hangar 13 show us what it was like to record and find the precise sound for every piece of Sicilian history we encounter in the game, from the sound of real shotgun triggers to the roar of a car engine (which back then were hand-built and hand-crafted works of art) to mass and music. You can take a look at the Sounds of Sicily below.

HQ

Mafia: The Old Country is coming to PC, Xbox Series and PS5 on 8 August 2025.