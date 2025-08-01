Mafia: The Old Country PC specs revealed, console performance targets also affirmed

HQ

Can your PC handle the imminent arrival of Mafia: The Old Country? That's the big question many who intend to check out the game on the platform have to answer, and judging by the PC specs shared by developer Hangar 13, the game won't be that demanding.

For those looking to render the game on its Recommended settings (which will lead to 2K graphics), you will need at least an AMD Ryzen 7 5800 X or an Intel Core i7-12700K CPU matched up with either an AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT or an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, plus 12 GB of RAM and 55 GB of SSD space. That's the baseline, as lower specs are more accessible and higher performance will require more modern (but not the latest) hardware.

Check out the full PC specs below.

Otherwise, Hangar 13 has talked a little about the console performance expectations for the game, noting that on PS5 and Xbox Series X on Performance Mode, the target is 60 fps. The frame rate in Quality isn't mentioned, nor is what kind of performance we should expect from Xbox Series S or PS5 Pro.

Do you intend to play Mafia: The Old Country when it launches on August 8?