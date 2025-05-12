Mafia: The Old Country PC specs revealed

HQ

Last week we saw the trailer for Mafia: The Old Country, the latest entry in the Mafia series from Hangar 13 and 2K. Ahead of the game's launch in August, we now also have the PC requirements you'll need if you want to run the game on your rig.

As per the game's official Steam page, Mafia: The Old Country will require 55GB of installation space, both for minimum and recommended specs. For minimum, which runs the Medium graphics preset at 1080p, you'll also need an AMD Ryzen 7 2700X / Intel Core i7-9700K CPU, 16GB of RAM, and an AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT / NVIDIA RTX 2070.

For recommended performance, which will let you run the game at High at 1440p, you'll want an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X / Intel Core i7-12700K CPU, 32GB of RAM, and an AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT / NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti.

These graphics demands aren't too bad, but you won't be able to run the game on an old potato, that's for sure. Mafia: The Old Country launches on the 8th of August for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.