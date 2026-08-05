Mafia: The Old Country - Man of Honor will bring new contracts and gunfights

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It's almost time to return to the world of Mafia: The Old Country, as the expansion known as Man of Honor will be debuting as soon as next week and bringing a few new chapters of story to enjoy spread across Sicily and with Enzo Favara once again at the helm.

Set during the winter of 1905, we find Enzo as a made man in the Torrisi crime family, and now being entrusted by the Don to complete a challenging assignment alongside Cesare. This task is to assist Ennio Salieri, a man of honour who upon being released from prison, is looking to reclaim what was taken from him.

This will all take Enzo deep into the Valle Dorata underworld, where he will be forced to make complex decisions and otherwise complete a slate of tasks and objectives, not least including new contracts and missions that more often than not result in gunfights.

On top of these new story beats being promised, Man of Honor also brings a wealth of other additions to the game, be this a pump-action shotgun, a new precision rifle, a throwing knife that can bounce to an extra target, extra Charms to collect, more vehicles to purchase, plus extra collectibles and hidden locations to find too.

Much of this is explained in the gameplay trailer that finally shows off some action from the coming expansion ahead of its debut on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on August 14.