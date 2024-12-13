Mafia: The Old Country launches summer 2025

As appeared in a leak earlier today, we now have official confirmation that Mafia: The Old Country is launching in Summer 2025, meaning it should safely dodge the window of Grand Theft Auto VI, if Rockstar can actually release it.

In the new trailer, we got to see more of Mafia: The Old Country, which looks to be a gorgeous recreation of 20th century Italy, with a good chance we're going to stain those fields of wheat with blood.

Our protagonist is initiated into the Mafia in the trailer as well, showing elements of the story we'll be getting into when the game launches in Summer 2025.