Mafia: The Old Country launches in August

HQ

Release dates for AAA titles are usually big news, and often there are small events or at least fancy trailers to reveal when we can get started with a long-awaited game. But... sometimes it happens completely unceremoniously.

An example of this comes from 2K Games, who without warning just updated the Steam page for Mafia: The Old Country with the news that it will be released for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X on August 8. Since this was apparently a mistake, the text was quickly revised, but by then Gematsu, among others, had saved evidence.

Since it was withdrawn, Mafia: The Old Country technically still doesn't have an official date, but the leak is certainly official, and there's plenty to suggest that in less than four months we'll be playing Sicilian mafia in a new, probably brutal story.