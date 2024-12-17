Mafia: The Old Country is structurally similar to Mafia and Mafia 2

Technically, both Mafia and Mafia 2 feature open worlds, but like L.A. Noire, this world exists only to offer some very rudimentary side activities and is not designed to be explored from end to end.

Mafia III broke with this tradition, but the upcoming Mafia: The Old Country returns to the more linear form. In an interview with IGN director Alex Cox says that while the game has a larger open world, it's not like Grand Theft Auto V.

"I think the way that we would describe Mafia 1 and 2, and I think a lot of fans would, is it's a linear adventure that's set in a world around you that you can go off the beaten path and explore, but really the game's taking you down that path of the story. So I think if you use Mafia 1 or 2 as touch points of what it's like, that's certainly closer than Mafia 3."

We're still waiting to see gameplay, but it might happen soon. The game will be released this summer.