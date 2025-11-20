Mafia: The Old Country is getting a big free update today

HQ

It was recently revealed that Mafia: The Old Country has gotten off to a good start with strong sales, which usually means more future support and, in time, a sequel. Now, 2K Games has announced that a major free update called Free Ride is underway.

This isn't just a matter of patches and bug fixes; the press release states that lots of new content will be added, such as car chases, horse racing, stealth challenges, and more secrets to discover. In addition, there will be a movie mode described as follows:

"Immerse yourself in Cinema Siciliano Mode for a vintage film aesthetic, take the wheel with first-person driving, and push your limits in Classic Difficulty. Unlock new cars, stylish outfits, legendary weapons, and game-changing charms that redefine how you play."

Free Ride is actually being released today and, as mentioned, costs nothing. Check out the trailer below for a quick look at all the new features that await you.