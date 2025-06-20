Mafia: The Old Country has gone gold

HQ

It's not at all uncommon to see games "going gold" a little before launch, meaning that their development is complete and that the title is ready to ship, effectively eliminating any fears of a delay. However, what is very surprising is seeing a game go gold seven weeks before launch...

That is precisely what has happened today with Hangar 13's Mafia: The Old Country, as the game is supposedly ready to go despite launch being seven weeks away from today, on August 8, 2025.

Without setting your expectations too high, this reminds a tad of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, as that game went gold in early December 2024 before launching around eight weeks later in early February. Mafia: The Old Country is now on a similar trajectory, suggesting that when the linear and more focussed single-player game arrives, it should be in fighting shape.

Are you excited for Mafia: The Old Country?