Mafia: The Old Country garners 800K sales

Things seem to be going quite well for Hangar 13's latest chapter in the Mafia saga. According to a report from analytics firm Sensor Tower, Mafia: The Old Country has sold over 800,000 copies worldwide in its first four days of release.

The same report states that the Playstation 5 version has sold the best, accounting for 48.67% of sales, while Steam and Xbox Series S/X hold 37.86% and 13.47% respectively at the time of writing. Sensor Tower's report also notes that this success is good news not only for the Mafia series itself but also for linear, story-driven single-player games in general—especially in an industry where many companies are chasing the next big multiplayer hit:

"The robust early sales underline the enduring appeal of the Mafia IP and validate the studio's choice to deliver a linear, narrative-driven experience with cinematic presentation. The stronger performance on Playstation may reflect the platform's strategic alignment with story-focused single-player games."

