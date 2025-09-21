Mafia: The Old Country already getting a sequel?

HQ

The Old Country is not even two months old, but that doesn't seem to stop Hangar 13 from already working full throttle on its sequel - if the latest buzz is to be believed. During a livestream, Carina Conti, the voice actress behind Isabella Torris in The Old Country, revealed that a new Mafia title has already been given the green light. No further details were shared, leaving the big question whether it will be a direct continuation or if the next Mafia will dive into a completely different time period.

The Old Country, as many know, became one of August's most profitable releases, a much-needed success for the developers. That achievement no doubt played a role in the decision-making behind the franchise's continuation. So regardless of which direction Hangar 13 chooses for the next Mafia, it's certainly good news for fans.

Which era are you hoping the next Mafia will explore?