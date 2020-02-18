Mafia tactics game Empire of Sin held back until autumn

We've just heard that Empire of Sin, the Prohibition-era strategy game by Romero Games, has been delayed, with the planned spring launch window now looking more like autumn 2020.

"The challenges in making a game like no-one has made before is exactly that - making a game no-one has made before. It takes time to get everything right and presents us with some unique opportunities. I am grateful we are taking the additional time to polish", game director Brenda Romero said of the delay.

We got our hands on Empire of Sin at Gamescom and our impression at the time was the gangster-filled strategy title had a lot of promise but needed polish and bit more variety. That being the case, news of this slight delay isn't hugely surprising, yet we remain excited at the prospect of playing the finished article once it's done.

Empire of Sin is heading to PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One.