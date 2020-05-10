Mafia II: Remastered set for imminent reveal

Rumours about a remaster of Mafia II have been making the rounds since last autumn and have only become even more believable since then with a rating by the Korean rating board and alleged leaks. Now it seems like we won't have to wait long for the confirmation and official reveal.

One of the reasons why we say that is that the Mafia franchise's Twitter account has posted its first message since 2018 with the word "Family". Why would it do that after being silent so long? Well, Cyberpunk 2077 and Crysis Remastered did something similar before starting their marketing campaigns, so based on that logic it seems quite clear that Mafia-related announcements are incoming.

We say announcements - plural - because we hear that there's more than a slightly improved Mafia II on the way. You'll know what we mean sooner than you might think, so stay tuned.