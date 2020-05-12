Cookies

Mafia II: Remastered

Mafia II rated for both consoles and Stadia

2K Games' Mafia II has been rated for current-gen systems, including Google's streaming-based platform Stadia.

So what does Brazil, Taiwan and Korea have in common? The answer is that the countries' respective game rating boards have now rated Mafia II for Playstation 4, Xbox One and Stadia. We already knew about the two latter rating boards, but yesterday, Brazil's was also confirmed. If one rating board is smoke, then two is a fire and three is more or less a confirmation.

Basically, it is once again time to drive around in gorgeous cars, wear dapper clothes, have shoot-outs with Tommy guns, collect Playboy magazines and enjoy the best-written mafia story since The Sopranos' reign ended on HBO - only this time (probably) in 4K with enhancements. We're totally down with that. Are you?

