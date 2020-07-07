Cookies

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Mafia: Definitive Edition officially delayed

The remade gangster epic is stuck in the joint for another month.

One would think that the fact that Mafia: Definitive Edition was announced roughly one month ago would mean that the developers were fairly sure that the game would be released two months later. Clearly not. Today, only one month after it was announced, Hangar 13 and 2K Games have officially announced that it is no longer coming on August 28 and the new release date for Mafia: Definitive Edition is now September 25.

In a long post over at Twitter, which you can also find below, everything is explained. It seems like they are blaming something called "COVID-19" - if you've ever heard of such a thing. Still, they promise to reveal gameplay on July 22, so that's something at least.

