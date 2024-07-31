Mafia: Definitive Edition is coming to Game Pass in August

HQ

Game Pass has had an absolutely incredible month already, with a huge selection of day one launches making their arrival and a batch of big AAA titles dropping too, such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, Dungeons of Hinterberg, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, and more. August will at least feature one big addition too.

Because 2K has taken to social media to confirm that Mafia: Definitive Edition will be joining the streaming service next month. On August 13, you can download the updated version of the first game in the action series, to cause havoc as a gangster in 1930s America.

This addition will be for Game Pass on PC, Cloud, and console.