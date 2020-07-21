Mafia: Definitive Edition gameplay reveal happening tomorrow

You're watching Advertisements

The ambitious remake of the first game in the Mafia series may have been delayed until September, but we doubt those of you who have waited for a remake have been too upset about the delay due to the fact that the extra care going into the project is sure to add to the title, making it just as special, if not more so, than it was when it released in 2002 (yes, it's been that long). Now, however, Hangar 13 and 2K Games have revealed that the official gameplay reveal will happen tomorrow at 4 pm BST (5 pm CEST), so there's bound to be plenty to keep your excitement up where it's been prior up until the release of the game on September 25.

We will, of course, update you on what's to come, but if you want to deal with this reveal pre-emptively, make sure to have a tab open for the official Mafia site (link can be found here).