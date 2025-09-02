Maduro threatens to arm Venezuela against US presence

HQ

The latest news on Venezuela . Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro warned that his country would declare itself "in arms" if faced with foreign aggression, a statement aimed at the United States after the arrival of more warships in the Caribbean.

He described the deployment as an unjustified threat and compared the situation to past Cold War crises, claiming Venezuela is ready to defend its sovereignty through both diplomacy and military force.

"If Venezuela were attacked, it would immediately enter a period of armed struggle, in defense of the national territory, its history, and its people, and we would constitutionally declare the Republic in arms," Maduro said at a press conference with international media.

The government insists its strategy is purely defensive, while accusing Washington of seeking to destabilize the nation under the guise of anti-narcotics operations. It remains to be seen whether the tensions escalate beyond words, so stay tuned for further updates.