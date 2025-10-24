Maduro speaks English to send a message to Trump: "No crazy war, please"

HQ

Maduro has once again switched to English to send a direct message to former Trump: "No crazy war, please." The remark came during a pro-government union event in Caracas on Thursday, as tensions between Venezuela and the United States continue to escalate.

Maduro accused Washington of staging "invasion threats" through recent US operations in the Caribbean, which Caracas interprets as part of a broader campaign for regime change and control over Venezuelan oil.

"Venezuela wants peace," he declared before repeating in English, "Yes peace, yes peace, forever, peace forever. No crazy war." The Venezuelan leader even joked about his own English, calling it "Tarzan language."

While relations between Caracas and Washington remain severed, Maduro has repeatedly expressed interest in reopening dialogue despite harsh economic sanctions. Thursday's message fits into that dual strategy, defiance mixed with a call for peace.

With his "No crazy war, please," Maduro seeks to present himself as a defender of peace, even as the country's military posture grows more assertive. For now, it remains to be seen whether this latest plea will ease tensions or add another layer to the ongoing standoff.