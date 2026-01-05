Maduro pleads not guilty to charges in New York: "I am a decent man. I am still president of my country"

HQ

Former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro just pleaded not guilty on Monday to United States federal charges including narco-terrorism and cocaine trafficking, appearing in a New York courtroom just two days after his capture by United States forces in Caracas.

Wearing prison garb and speaking through an interpreter, the 63-year-old denied four criminal counts that include conspiracy to import cocaine into the United States and possession of machine guns and explosive devices.

"I am innocent. I am not guilty. I am a decent man. I am still president of my country," Maduro told the court before being cut off by the judge. Maduro's wife Cilia Flores also pleaded not guilty. Their next court appearance was scheduled for March 17.

This is a developing news story...