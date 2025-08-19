Maduro mobilizes millions of militias after US reward announcement

HQ

The latest news on Venezuela and United States . Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced a sweeping plan to arm and deploy millions of militias across the country, citing escalating threats from the United States.

"This week I am going to activate a special plan to guarantee coverage with more than 4.5 million militiamen throughout the national territory, militias that are prepared, activated, and armed," Maduro said in a televised address.



This comes shortly after Washington increased the bounty for information leading to his capture and launched a regional anti-narcotics operation. Maduro framed the mobilization as a defense of national sovereignty, calling on workers and communities to participate.

He praised military loyalty while promising the militias would be equipped to protect the nation. The announcement underscores rising tensions between Caracas and Washington, highlighting the potential for broader unrest. As always, stay tuned for further updates.