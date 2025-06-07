Mads Mikkelsen's James Bond villain Le Chiffre joins Hitman: World of Assassination

HQ

We only have to wait a few more hours before the IO Interactive showcase happens, but ahead of that the Danish developer had a surprise in store for its fans. With all the talk surrounding 007 First Light as of late, the team shifted the focus back to Hitman: World of Assassination to announce and launch a new Elusive Target mission based on a famed James Bond villain.

Le Chiffre, played by Mads Mikkelsen, is coming to the stealth action game as a new target for Agent 47 to study and then eliminate in a plethora of ways. The mission is set in a Parisian casino and sees Mikkelsen reprising his role as the character, with Agent 47 even presented chances to face the villain in a game of poker.

The mission is set to arrive imminently (even on the just launched Switch 2 version of the game) and will be available to check out all the way until July 6. If you play the mission in Hitman: World of Assassination, you will even be able to get a reward for 007 First Light when that arrives next year, and there are a collection of premium items arriving today too, including a sleek suit for Agent 47, a new silenced pistol, a 1 million euro casino chip, and a rope weapon referencing Le Chiffre's torture technique used on Daniel Craig's Bond.