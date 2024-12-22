Mads Mikkelsen weighs in on the next James Bond

HQ

As tensions between Bond producers and Amazon stall the next installment of the franchise, fans are left speculating about the future of 007. Adding fuel to the fire, Mads Mikkelsen, who famously played Le Chiffre in Casino Royale, has thrown his support behind a widely discussed candidate: Idris Elba. According to Dextero, the Danish actor praised Elba's charisma and acting chops, though he noted Elba's age as a potential obstacle. At 52, the actor is close in age to Daniel Craig, who retired from the role after No Time To Die at 56.

The Bond franchise has historically leaned toward younger actors capable of committing to multiple films over a decade, with stars like Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Paul Mescal now seen as front-runners. However, Mikkelsen's endorsement sparks fresh debate over whether a seasoned actor like Elba could offer a compelling, redefined take on the iconic spy.

With Bond 26 still lacking a script, story, or confirmed lead actor, one can only wonder if producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson might consider shaking up tradition to bring the franchise back on track.

Would you like to see Idris Elba as the next James Bond?