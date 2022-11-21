Mads Mikkelsen stars opposite Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones 5

Just recently, we reported on the news that Indiana Jones 5 will once again pit Harrison Ford's famous action character up against Nazis, even if this movie will take place in 1969. Well, to add to that conversation, we also now know who will play Indy's adversary in the upcoming film.

It will be the Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen who will be taking on the role in the movie, and playing the villainous, former Nazi-turned-Nasa engineer, Wernher von Braun. Speaking about the role, Mikkelsen told Empire.

"He's a man who would like to correct some of the mistakes of the past. There is something that could make the world a much better place to live in. He would love to get his hands on it. Indiana Jones wants to get his hands on it as well. And so, we have a story."

As for when we'll get to see the two clash, Indiana Jones 5 is expected to land in cinemas in June 2023.