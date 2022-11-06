Mads Mikkelsen stars in Bryan Fuller's new horror film

HQ

Grab your flashlight folks, because Mads Mikkelsen is going on a monster hunt in Bryan Fuller's oriental horror film Dust Bunny. Fuller - who will produce, direct and write the script - has long wanted to work with Mads again since Hannibal came to an (all-too-early) end. Something that will now become a reality. The film is expected to go into production next year and you can read the synopsis below.

Dust Bunny revolves around an eight-year-old girl who recruits her strange neighbour to hunt and kill the monster living under her bed. The girl says the monster ate her family, and she wants revenge.

The combination of Mikkelsen and Fuller is of course a dream come true and to see the two of them working together again will be really, really exciting.

What do you think, does Dust Bunny sound like an interesting project?

