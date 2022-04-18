Mads Mikkelsen: Method acting is "bullshit"

HQ

There are often a lot of pre-hype for movies from eccentric actors doing so called method acting, basically trying to experience and truly understand the characters they are playing. This often leads to method actors staying in character outside scenes, refusing rehearsals and living completely different lives for long periods of time before starting to shoot a movie.

This seems to impress a lot of people, but one person who isn't the slightest convinced by the idea of method acting is the Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen. Speaking to GQ, he calls it straight up "bullshit":

"It's bullshit. But preparation, you can take into insanity. What if it's a shit film - what do you think you achieved? Am I impressed that you didn't drop character? You should have dropped it from the beginning! How do you prepare for a serial killer? You gonna spend two years checking it out?"

Mikkelsen doesn't understand the media fascination over method acting either, and ends his rant with more fierce criticism:

"The media goes, 'Oh my god, he took it so seriously, therefore he must be fantastic; let's give him an award. Then that's the talk, and everybody knows about it, and it becomes a thing."

Is Mikkelsen making a valid point, or does method acting really add something?