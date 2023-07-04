Mads Mikkelsen enjoys playing villainous roles

HQ

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is just the latest in a series of films where our beloved Danish actor Mads plays a villain, something he has become synonymous with in recent years with several evil, sleazy characters under his belt. But he enjoys it and finds it interesting, as he told us in an interview with GQ where the actor described how he feels most comfortable with that type of character.

"To combine it — to do something real and also be a cutie pie — I don't really find it interesting,"

"I'm not into the 'hair falling in your eyes, be cute in a corner.' Not me. The losers are fun. Because we know them. You might have been in that situation yourself sometimes."

"If there's nothing else, I'll definitely do this, because it's fun,"

So expect to see Mads in several oddball roles going forward, and he certainly shines as a villain - it's hard to argue otherwise.

What do you think about Mads Mikkelsen as an actor, is he suitable for villainous roles?