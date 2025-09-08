Mads Mikkelsen becomes a monster-slaying hit man in Dust Bunny

Action fans, rejoice! Later this year, everyone's favourite Danish actor, Mads Mikkelsen will be headlining a new flick where he stars as a hit man that specialises in killing actual monsters.

The film is called Dust Bunny, and in this project, Mikkelsen stars as a peculiar neighbour with a knack for monster-slaying, who is brought into the employment of a 10-year-old girl called Aurora, all because she believes her family were eaten by a creature. However, Mikkelsen's hit man has another suspicion, mainly that her family were the victims of assassins attempting to kill him, hence why he takes the job for a very measly rate.

Coming from director Bryan Fuller, Dust Bunny also stars Sigourney Weaver, David Dastmalchian, and Rebecca Henderson, and it'll be premiering sooner rather than later, as it will begin opening around the world on December 5, with a UK premiere planned for December 12.

Check out the trailer and the official synopsis for the film below.

"Ten-year-old Aurora has a mysterious neighbor (Mads Mikkelsen) who kills real-life monsters. He's a hit man for hire. So, when Aurora needs help killing the monster she believes ate her entire family, she procures his services. Suspecting that her parents may have fallen victim to assassins gunning for him, Aurora's neighbor guiltily takes the job. Now, to protect her, he'll need to battle an onslaught of assassins ― and accept that some monsters are real."