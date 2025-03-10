'Madring': name and details for the Formula 1 Madrid urban circuit revealed

HQ

2026 will be a year of huge changes in Formula 1: new rules, new team, and also a brand new circuit: the Spanish Grand Prix, usually held in Montmeló, Barcelona, will move next year to Madrid. The Jarama circuit, north of the Spanish capital, already held Formula 1 races decades ago, but starting 2026, Formula 1 cars will race through the streets of the capital, in an urban circuit named... Madring.

The name of the circuit and the brand image have been announced today, merging the city's name with ring, a term often associated with racing circuits in the F1 world (Hungaroring, Nurburgring, Hockenheimring...). It is also a name "concise and memorable that directly references its host city, is instantly recognisable worldwide, and requires no translation".

Madring will have 5,474 km layout, with 20 corners and an estimated qualifying lap time of 1 minute and 32 seconds, and will be located very close to the center of the city, in the area of IFEMA, a convention center that will also be fully utilised for facilities for teams and fans. It is also very close to the airport, and passes right next to Real Madrid's training facilities. Madring also promoses a "wide range of F1-themed activities and entertainment initiatives before, during, and after the Grand Prix, immersing the entire region in the Formula 1 experience".

The circuit, however, has been met with some criticism from local residents, as noise levels will -greatly- exceed the maximum levels required in the area where the race will take place.