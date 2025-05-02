Madrid Open women's final preview between Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff

HQ

Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff are set to play the Madrid Open singles final tomorrow Saturday. Defending champion Iga Świątek, who reached the final twice in a row, was swiftly eliminated by Coco Gauff in 64 minutes. The American player, winner of the US Open 2023, got her first win on clay over the Polish player in a resounding manner, 6-1, 6-1, and her third straight win over Swiatek, who used to lead the head-to-head with Gauff 11-1.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka had to work a bit harder to eliminate World No. 17 Elina Svitolina. The Belorussian defeated the Ukrainian 6-3, 7-5 and reached the Madrid Open final for the fourth time.

The Madrid Open final between Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff takes place on Saturday, May 3, at 10:00 BST, 11:00 CEST. Given her experience, one could think Sabalenka is the favourite, but their head-to-head record is tight, with Gauff having a 5-4 lead, including their only match on clay, in Rome in 2021.