Madrid Open order of play of Tuesday: ATP round of 16, WTA quarter-finals

HQ

We are into the final week of the Madrid Open, getting closer to the final stages: today Tuesday April 28 we will know the first semi-finalists of the women's tournament and the last eight of the men's tournament, with an action-packed schedule with two of the quarter-finals in the women's tournament and all of the round of 16 matches for the men's competition.

WTA Quarter-finals:



Leylah Fernandez (24) vs. Mirra Andreeva (9): 13:00 CEST, 12:00 BST



Aryna Sabalenka (1) vs. Hailey Baptiste (30): 20:00 CEST, 19:00 BST



ATP Round of 16:



Tomás Martín Etcheverry (25) vs. Arthur Fils (21): 11:00 CEST, 10:00 BST



Jannik Sinner (1) vs. Cameron Norrie (19): 11:00 CEST, 10:00 BST



Jiri Lehecka (11) vs. Lorenzo Musetti (6): 12:10 CEST, 11:10 BST



Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Casper Ruud (12): 13:20 CEST, 12:20 BST



Vit Kopriva vs. Rafa Jódar: 16:00 CEST, 15.00 BST



Francisco Cerúndolo (16) vs. Alexander Blockx: 19:00 CEST, 18:00 BST



Daniil Medvedev (7) vs. Flavio Cobolli (10): 20:10 CEST, 19:10 CEST



Jakub Mensik (23) vs. Alexander Zverev (2): 21:10 CEST, 20:10 CEST

