Madrid Formula 1 urban circuit reveals exciting new details and the full layout in video

HQ

Madrid will have a Formula 1 urban circuit next season. Called MADRING, the circuit will take place in and around IFEMA (Madrid's convention center), located very close to residential areas, which is why the circuit has been met with some criticism. However, plans are moving ahead, construction is taking place now, and through social media, MADRING (a word play between the name of the city and Ring, a word frequently used for Formula 1 circuits) is revealing new details.

The past weeks, the circuit has been revealing new parts of the layouts. But the highlight of the 5,474 km layout has to be "La Monumental", a semicircular turn, with 24% of superelevation, unpredecented for a Formula 1 urban circuit, with a lenghth of 547.82 meters. Cars will last about 6 seconds to complete it, in front of a stand with 45,000 spectators, approximately half the spectators expected for the whole circuit (110,000). You can watch it in the video at 00:48.

Construction officially started today, and they published the first video of the track layout, that will take approximately 1:32 minutes to be completed. The Monumental will be one of the most exciting parts of the track, where fans are already expecting big duels between the top F1 drivers for the next decaded: Madrid has a contract starting in 2026 and running until at least 2035.

HQ