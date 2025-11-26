Madrid Formula 1 Grand Prix reopens ticket sales on Friday: How much do they cost?

HQ

The organisers of the Spanish Grand Prix of Formula 1 that takes place in Madrid in September 2026, not bothered by recent rumours, will reopen the ticket sale this Friday, November 28. So far, 53,000 tickets have been sold for the race since last September, and it is expected that around 30,000 more tickets will be added this Friday.

Fans will be able to acquire tickets for Formula 1 in Madrid starting on Friday, November 28 at 11:00 AM (10:00 GMT) from their website. But beware, they are not cheap...

How much tickets for Madrid Formula 1 race cost?

If you were to buy one ticket right now, from the few still left since September, the cheapest would be 665 euros. Of course, there have been cheaper options, but judging from the prices from last September, the cheapest cost 195 euros, and they were from the "Early Bird" type.

Most tickets range from 300 to 600 euros... but only one day. If you want to go the three days, you will need to spend between 750-1,200 euros. VIP tickets have even go as much as 4,600 euros.

And Madrid will not feature a sprint race for Formula 1 (there will be Sprint races for F3 and F2), so the actual races themselves (for Formula 3, Formula 2, and Formula 1), on Sunday, September 13, will probably be more expensive than tickets for Friday (with practice sessions) and Saturday (more exciting, with qualifying races).

Are you interested in seeing a Formula 1 race live?