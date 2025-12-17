Madrid Formula 1 circuit has passed FIA's verification and construction continues on schedule

HQ

Works on Madring, the Formula 1 circuit in Madrid, is moving ahead, with construction of the Pit Building starting at the moment, a building which will house the teams' pits, FIA technical areas, and the exclusive VIP Paddock Club. On the track itself, the first layer of asphalt is being laid (from the three layers that motorsport circuits have).

According to Marca, FIA recently visited the construction site of the new urban circuit, which mixes newly built track with existing track from streets. From the 5,470 meters of the circuit, around 1,500 meters will be public streets of Madrid, as well as several streets of IFEMA, Madrid's fair and congress venue, located near the airport.

Despite rumours that construction was running late (from reports coming from Italy, excited about the prospect that the race would be delayed and Emilia-Romagna would take its place in the calendar), the circuit has passed all verifications by FIA and there's no signs that construction will not finish in time for the new Spanish Grand Prix, which will take place in September 11-13, 2026.

Spain could have two Formula 1 Grand Prix in the future

2026 will be the last year of the contract of the Barcelona circuit, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmeló, which has hosted the Spanish Grand Prix since 1991. Madrid will take its place as the new venue for the Spanish Grand Prix until 2035, but both events will coincide in 2026.

However, according to Marca, talks about a contract renewal are positive, and Barcelona could remain in the calendar even beyond 2026. That could mean that, in 2027, there would be three Formula 1 races in the Iberian Peninsula: Madrid, Barcelona, and Portimao, announced yesterday.