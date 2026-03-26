Madrid Formula 1 circuit completes paving of the Monumental turn with 24% banking

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The organisers of the Spanish Grand Prix 2026, which will take place for the first time in Madrid, have released new images of the circuit under construction as they reach one key milestone, the paving of the "Monumental", the longest banked corner in the whole F1 calendar.

The 12th corner in the urban circuit received the first of three pavement layers, and stretches 550 metres in a semi-circular shape, with a 24% baking, and a maximum height of 10 metres. It's estimated that drivers will spend roughly six seconds at that extreme incline, making it the highlight of the circuit for fans and the most demanding part of the circuit for drivers.

The organisers of MADRING, the new circuit, said that it was a "monumental" technical challenge, with 1,800 cubic meters of mix asphalt and two pavers working in perfect synchronisation, "an uncommon operation that ensured continuity and uniformity of the surface across a layout of this nature".

The Spanish Grand Prix will take place in September 11-13, 2026, and will continue in the F1 calendar until 2035. Its trophy was revealed recently, and many people joked it looked like a churro.