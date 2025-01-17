Madrid confirmed to host NFL match this autumn, with Miami Dolphins as the local team

HQ

One week after announcing the teams confirmed for the NFL London Games 2025, NFL has announced which team will go to Madrid this autumn, for the first ever NFL match held in Spain.

The Santiago Bernabéu stadium, home of Real Madrid, will host the next stop of international expansion of the NFL, with Miami Dolphins acting as the local team. Their rivals will be announced later, as well as the dates, but due to the stadium's commitments with UEFA competitions, it could only be between 6-14 October or 10-18 November, 2025.

This will be the first time NFL goes into Spain, but the North American football League will also host three games in London, and one in Berlin for the first time (there have already been matches in Munich and Frankfurt).

Tickets and prices are not expected to be on sale until summer 2025. Meanwhile, NFL fans are eagerly awaiting the playoffs: this week the Divisional rounds (semi-finals for each of the two divisions, AFC and NFC) are taking place, before the Super Bowl on February 9.