Madrid announces trophy for the new Formula 1 Grand Prix, looks like a churro

The trophy for the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix that will be held in Madrid between 2026 and 2035, starting this year between September 11 and 13, was announced on Thursday, in an official ceremony attended by Carlos Sainz Sr., two time World Rally Champion and father of the Williams F1 driver, as well as the mayor and president of the city and the region.

This is the trophy: it's called "Monumental", referencing the Monumental banked turn in the circuit still under construction. It will apparently be the longest banked turn in the whole Formula 1 calendar, with 547 metres long and a maximum banking of 24%, and with stands that will hold up to 45,000 spectators.

The trophy was designed by Italian studio Pininfarina, which has also designed the trophies for the Qatar and Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and beat two other shortlisted proposals coming from local artists, chosen by a jury that included Sainz, as well as F1 and IFEMA officials and even the Artistic Director of the Thyssen Museum.

However, most of the replies and reactions by users after the announcement agree that the trophy looks like a churro, the Spanish type (thin and knotted, also called 'porra' in other regions). Perhaps unintentionally, the F1 Madrid Grand Prix trophy will honour one of the icons of the Madrid cuisine and one of the most popular breakfasts in Spain, the chocolate con churros.

Don't you fancy some churros now?