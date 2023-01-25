Madonna biopic starring Julia Garner cancelled

HQ

Like a virgin, touched for the very first time, the Madonna biopic has awkwardly left the room without a word. The film, which was set to star Julia Garner of Ozark and Inventing Anna, is no longer in production.

As reported by Variety, after Madonna announced a career-spanning world tour last week, questions arose about the status of the film. It seems the pop star is focusing on her tour first and foremost, and there's the potential for it to be picked up again in the future.

The film was also set to be directed by Madonna, which would of course have guaranteed an unbiased depiction of the pop star. Sadly, we won't be seeing the project anytime soon, even though it was announced in 2020.

