Madness at the Darkmoon Faire is Hearthstone's next expansion

Blizzard has revealed yet another expansion for Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft, and this time it's Madness at the Darkmoon Faire. As the name implies, the expansion is based in WoW's crazy faire, but with a twist, as the faire itself has been corrupted by the four Old Gods - who are also new cards in the expansion.

The big highlight is the new Corrupt mechanic, and it's based on the notion that "power corrupts". Imagine a 4/4 minion that costs 5 mana and has the Corrupt keyword. When you play a card with a superior cost (6 or more in this example), the card will become Corrupted and more powerful, becoming a 8/8 in this case.

There are other new features also coming, such as a new Duels mode, and yet another revamp for the progression system. You can check out more details in these features right here. Madness at the Darkmoon Faire is coming on November 17, introducing 135 new cards.