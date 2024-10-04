Madison Bailey tries to save her long-dead sister's life in Netflix's Time Cut

Netflix has revealed a new slasher-thriller film that will be debuting right before the spookiest day of the year. Known as Time Cut, the movie stars Outer Banks' Madison Bailey in the lead role of a teenage girl who travels back in time 20 years to 2003 in an effort to stop her long-dead sister from being brutally murdered by a savage serial killer.

In many ways, it seems to be a similar premise to last year's Totally Killer, where Kiernan Shipka travelled back into the past to try and stop a serial killer. In fact, the killer in Time Cut even seems to resemble that same savage murderer, despite Totally Killer being a Prime Video film.

Check out Time Cut's trailer below to see if this slasher will be worth your time when it debuts on Netflix on October 30. For those interested in comparing, the trailer for last year's Totally Killer can also be seen below.

HQ